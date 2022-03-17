Senior doctors' agitation continues on 4th day

Aurangabad, March 17:

The senior doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital continued their agitation on the fourth day on Thursday on not getting written assurance.

A total of 1236 patients were registered in the out-patients department (OPD) of the Government Hospital today while 117 patients were admitted in the different wards.

Incharge medical superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod said that 24 emergency surgeries were carried out while five major planned surgeries were cancelled.

Nearly 20 to 30 emergency surgeries are being done while patients service at OPD was hampered. Now, all workload is on the residents' doctors and the administration is experiencing a litmus test to maintain the patients' service.

The decision on the agitating doctors was to be taken on Thursday. The doctors who waiting to get written assurance and preparing for the celebration were upset since the Medical Education Department did give assurance in the writing.

Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association president Dr Bharat Sonawne said that the decision about the agitation would be taken on receiving the written assurance.

Meanwhile, MLA Atul Save met the agitating doctors and also submitted a memorandum to him.

MLA Save assured them of taking the follow up of their demands. Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Madhuri Kulkarni, Dr Anil Joshi, Dr Kailas Zine Dr Shiraz Baig,

Dr Radhey Khetreya, Dr Anil Waghmare, Dr Kashinath Garkal, Dr Ashfaque Syed, Dr Maruti Lingayat, Dr Anil Dhule, Dr Suresh Harbade were present.