Senior, former MPs and MLAs campaign for Shinde Sena candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With municipal corporation election campaigning entering its fourth phase and only four days remaining, senior and former MPs and MLAs of the Shinde Sena have actively joined the campaign to reach maximum voters.

On Saturday, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal led a two-wheeler rally in the Central Assembly constituency, which began at Kranti Chowk after paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue and covered major city routes before concluding at the party’s central campaign office at Nirala Bazaar. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former MLA Annasaheb Mane, and other MLAs conducted corner meetings across the city, further intensifying the campaign. In Mukundwadi ward, candidates formed seven teams for door-to-door campaigning. A corner meeting in Ward No. 2 was attended by MP Bhumre, MLA Jaiswal, and former MLA Mane. Candidates from Wards 21, 22, and 23 carried out door-to-door outreach in areas including Vijaynagar, Balkrishnanagar, and Gajanan Nagar in the morning, followed by a campaign foot march in the evening.