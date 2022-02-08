Session on 'Importance Of Patent Drafting' on Feb 10

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) have introduced the Thursday Talks series of sessions at the 'TMIH @ICONN 2021' online platform. Third session on Thursday talks will be on 'Importance of Patent Drafting'. The session is planned in collaboration with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha’s College of Polytechnic (CSMSSCOP) on February 10 at 3:30 pm. The session is focused on sharing valuable insights on strategy of claim drafting and will provide an opportunity to the audience to get insights from the expert in the domain and business intelligence. For registrations one can log on to: bit.ly/tmihip.