Session on patent monetization on Nov 10

Aurangabad:

The CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) are arranging the Thursday Talks 2.0 series of sessions at the Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH) at ICONN virtual exhibition platform on November 10 at 3.30 pm. The session will be held on ‘Key considerations for Patent monetization’ and will focus on the best ways to monetize patents, risks of monetizing patents and how do you decide between either selling or licensing patents. The seminar is open to all. One can log on to https://bit.ly/TMIH_TTS1 for more information.