'SET' exam at 21 centers today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) examination for the post of assistant professor on Sunday. In all, 9,240 students will appear for this examination at 21 centres in the city. Giving more information, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University 'SET' exam coordinator Dr Satish Dandge said that the exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 11 am and 11.30 am to 1.30 am.

Students should be present at the centre before the commencement of the examination. No one will be admitted after the commencement of examination. The admit card along with the necessary instructions for this exam has been sent to the registered mail of the students. Students should bring an Aadhaar card, voter-ID or driving license with them for identification. Carrying mobile phones in exam rooms, or any other electronic goods has also been banned.