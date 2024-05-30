Sewage mix water in taps poses health threat to residents in Cidco areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An and air of disappointment prevailed amongst hundreds of residents staying in residential localities situated in and around Cidco N4 sector, after they received contaminated water (sewage) in their taps on May 23 and 29. Meanwhile, alert citizens hoped immediate action by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will avoid repetition of incident and protect their healths.

The residents of N4 sector, Parijatnagar, Spandannagar, Samruddhinagar, Swami Vivekanand Society, Tapadiya Park, etc received drinking water mixed with sewage.

A memorandum submitted to the CSMC administrator mentions about ongoing works of laying water pipeline as well as drainage pipeline on main road in front of Swami Vivekanand Society. The drainage chamber was blocked. Hence the overflowing sewage water came in contact with the water pipeline laid nearby. Hence the health of the above residents was pushed to threat as they recieved contaminated water in their taps. An immediate action should be taken to ensure the sewage water does not mix with drinking water in future.

The memorandum also demanded supply of potable drinking water to the above affected areas through tanker till the water supply is not normal as well.

According to an alert citizen Rahul R Ingle, " We have also demanded that the CSMC should alert the residents through Jal Bell App if there is a supply of contaminated water. It will enable them to stay alert and avoid using water for drinking purpose and to protect their healths."