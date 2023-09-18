SFI demands hostels, work in Earn & Learn scheme for all

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently making various demands, including providing hostels, works in the Earn and Learn scheme. In a memorandum submitted to the vice chancellor, the SFI office-bearers stated the administration should pay attention to their problems. Their demands included providing hot water, sports items, different newspapers, weekly and monthly magazines at each hostel, providing funds for educational tour and free electric buses for the university campus. Pallavi Boradkar, Manisha Balall, Arun Mate, Munir Syed, Prakash Wavle and others were present.