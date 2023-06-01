Shagun Surana to embrace sanyas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shagun Surana, granddaughter of renowned trader Gautam Chand Surana, will embrace Sanyas at the age of 17. Following Jain tradition, she will become a sadhvi through an initiation ceremony in Rajasthan on June 21. The villagers of Karmad have organized a felicitation event on behalf of the Gram Panchayat, scheduled at 7 am in front of the Maruti temple on Friday.

Despite coming from a privileged background, Shagun has chosen to renounce her glamorous life and follow the path of religion, inspired by her Guru Maharaj, grandparents, and family's religious traditions.