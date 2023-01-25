Shahrukh’s 'Pathan' impresses the fans

Aurangabad: Actor Shahrukh Khan's much-loved film 'Pathan' hit the silver screens of 7 theaters in the city on Wednesday. On the first day, around 15,000 to 20,000 fans watched the movie. It was seen that Pathan has impressed the fans.

This movie was in the rift for the past few days due to several reasons. Hence questions were being raised as to what will happen to this film, will the fans accept it or will it create further controversy. Many had booked their tickets online. The number of people who actually came to the theater and bought tickets was less. Many Shahrukh fans made group bookings as his new film was being released after four-five years. Over 100 shows were shown in 7 theaters in the city throughout the day. In all, 15000 to 20000 fans watched this movie. Some of the fans said that the movie was good. Ravi Khinvasara, the owner of a multiplex said that the booking of all the shows of the film for the next four days is house full.

Bajrang Dal activists protest

Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest against the movie 'Pathan' outside the Inox Cinema in Cidco in the evening. Some also tore the posters. Earlier, an objection was raised due to the color of the bikini in a song and the lyrics of the song. Protesters alleged that the film was anti-Hindu. Police immediately brought the situation under control.