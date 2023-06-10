Shaikh Nazeer passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior citizen Shaikh Nazeer Shaikh Basheer (resident of Noor Colony, opp Head Post Office) died on Friday early morning. He was 70.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed after Friday prayers (at 2 pm) at Jama Masjid, while the burial took place in the graveyard near the grand mosque in the afternoon.

He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters.