Shaikh Nazeer passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 10, 2023 05:55 PM 2023-06-10T17:55:02+5:30 2023-06-10T17:55:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senior citizen Shaikh Nazeer Shaikh Basheer (resident of Noor Colony, opp Head Post Office) died on

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior citizen Shaikh Nazeer Shaikh Basheer (resident of Noor Colony, opp Head Post Office) died on Friday early morning. He was 70.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed after Friday prayers (at 2 pm) at Jama Masjid, while the burial took place in the graveyard near the grand mosque in the afternoon.

He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters.

