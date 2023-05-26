Shashan Aaplya Dari is a revolutionary move: CM

Kannad: The chief minister Eknath Shinde today launched the state government’s ambitious scheme from Marathwada’s Kannad.

While addressing the gathering, he said, “To date, people were to visit the doorstep of government for their work. However, the revolutionary decision of reversing the situation triggered after reviewing

that the government exists a vast system then why can't we visit the doorstep of the people? Hence the concept got ideated and today we are implementing the ‘Shashan Aplya Dari’ (Government at Doorstep) for the welfare of the people."

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, cooperative minister Atul Save, MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Haribhau Bagade, Uday Singh Rajput, chairman of Aurangabad District Central Co-operative Bank (ADCCB) Nitin Patil, Sanjana Jadhav, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey and agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwania, nodal officer and resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate and others were present on the dais.

“ There are around 321 schemes and programmes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and a fund of Rs 5,457 crore will be distributed to 1.49 lakh beneficiaries through them. Besides, accessories and other equipment worth Rs 551 crore will be distributed. The Modi-led Central Government has done the work of bringing out the common man from poverty. Hence the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only increasing it our country but also abroad. This is a matter of pride for our country,” stressed the chief minister.

He added, “The opposition parties are opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Even if all of them joined hands then also it will not affect or make a difference to Modi, said Shinde.

The other dignitaries on the dais also guided the audience.

Status of the circle to Wadod Bazar

The agriculture minister in his speech declared that the agriculture office at Wadod Bazar in Phulambri tehsil has been granted the status of the circle. Hence an independent agriculture officer will be appointed soon. The minister demanded sanctioning of Rs 50 crore for implementing a water supply scheme and construction of an auditorium in Kannad city. He also mentioned that there is a demand for a police station in Pishore and the upgradation of the APMC office. There are many issues which need to be settled on priority, he said.