Shinde Sena files 53 applications, UBT-Sena submits 18 nominations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 53 applications were filed by the Shinde faction aspirants while 18 nomination papers were submitted by the Uddhav faction aspirants from various Prabhags, on Monday, the penultimate day for filing nomination papers for the Municipal Corporation elections.

This information was given by the Election Department.

A decision regarding the alliance between the BJP and the Shinde faction for the municipal elections could not be reached by Monday evening.

Despite this, the Shinde faction distributed AB forms to its prospective candidates on Sunday and instructed them to file their nomination papers.

So, 53 nomination papers were filed by the Shinde faction aspirants on Monday. The Uddhav faction is also in discussions with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. A total of 18 nomination papers of the Uddhav faction have been filed with the election department.