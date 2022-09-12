Shiv sainiks purify road by sprinkling Gomutra

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The Shiv sainiks purified the roads by sprinkling Gomutra on which chief minister Eknath passed at Paithan on Monday.

Shinde went to Paithan via Chitegaon, Pharola, Bidkin and Dhorkin to attend a public meeting at around 4 pm. After the chief minister convoy passed from the road, the Shiv Sena tehsil chief Manoj Pere, Ashok Dharme and others purified the road between Nilajgaon Phata to Bus Stand by sprinkling Gomutra. Later, they shouted slogans against the government and cleaned the road with Neem branches.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde was welcomed at various places on the Aurangabad - Paithan Road. People gathered in large numbers along the road side to see him. Shinde waved hands to the public. He stopped at Shri Saraswati Bhuvan Vidyalaya and meet the students standing outside the school.

A programme was scheduled in the Bus Stand area to weigh Shinde with Pedhas and cabinet minister Sandeepan Bhumre with laddus. However, Shinde refused to it and told the people to distribute the Phedas to the people.

Chitegaon sarpanch Wahid Shaikh, Pangra sarpanch Atul Kshirsagar, Pharola sarpanch Sanjay Gore, Babasaheb Teke, Baban Thange, Madhukar Sokatkar, Ganesh Deshmane and others were present.