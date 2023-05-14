'Shiva ki jai bolo, Sambha ki jai' slogans rock the TV center

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary celebrated with great enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens and political leaders had gathered at the TV Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Sunday. A grand procession was organized by the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Utsav Samiti of Buland Chawa Yuva Parishad, starting from the organization's office to the TV Center Chowk in the morning. The TV centre reverberated with chants of 'Shiva Ki, Jai Bolo Sambha Ki Jai'.

The statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was worshiped before the procession began, with union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian minister of the district Sandipan Bhumre, and other political leaders were in attendance.

The procession included officials and leaders from various political parties. After reaching the TV Centre, the leaders paid their respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and participated in the festivities, including playing fugdi. Several citizens, including women, also took part in the procession. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Ambadas Danve, BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, Nandkumar Ghodele, Bapu Ghadamode, Adv Madhuri Advant, Manisha Bhansali, Dr Divya Patil, Chaya Khajekar, Rohini Khaire, Shalini Funde, Dr Ujjwala Dahhale and others were present.

New CP pays tribute

Newly appointed commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya also saluted the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the TV Centre, accompanied by PI Sambhaji Pawar and PSI Krishna Ghayal of Cidco police station.

Celebrations of life and legacy

These are the celebration of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. He was known for his bravery and was a key figure in the Maratha resistance against the Mughal Empire. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's contributions to Indian history are remembered and celebrated every year on his birth anniversary, said Dr Karad.