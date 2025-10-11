Shivajinagar underpass to close during pipeline work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The MJP has planned a 52-metre pipeline installation along the Shivajinagar underpass as part of the city’s water supply scheme. The work is scheduled from 12 October to 5 November.

During rainfall, traffic from Shivajinagar Chowk to Deolai Chowk will be completely blocked, and vehicles will need to use alternative routes.

Alternative routes:

Deolai Chowk- Godavari T-Sangramnagar Flyover (to and fro)

Deolai Chowk - Godavari T - M.I.T. - Mahanubhav Ashram Chowk - Railway Station (to and fro)

Deolai Chowk - Godavari T - Sangramnagar Underpass - Shahenurmiya Darga Chowk (to and fro)

Deolai Chowk - Godavari T - M.I.T. Chowk - Mahunagar T-Point - Osmanpura (to and fro)

Shivajinagar, Sutgirini Chowk - Shahenurmiya Darga Chowk - Sangramnagar Flyover (to and fro)

Shivajinagar Chowk - Dhartidhan Society - Gadiya Vihar - Shahenurmiya Darga Chowk (to and fro)

Traffic officers will divert vehicles as required. Emergency vehicles, including police, ambulances, and fire brigades, will be exempt.