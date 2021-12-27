Shop raided for selling duplicate gas cylinders

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

A crime branch team raided a shop at Gokul Apartment, Kharankuwan for selling duplicate gas regulators. Police also seized 100 regulators worth Rs 50,000 from the shop.

The gas cylinder supplying companies like Bharat Petroleum, HP have only the authority to sell regulators. Despite this, the shop owner Narayan Madaji Devasi was selling duplicate regulators. Police raided the shop and seized duplicate regulators.

A case was registered with City Chowk Police Station against Devasi. PSI Bhagwan Majgule is on the case.