Shortage of corona vaccines in the district

Committee to dispose of expired vaccines soon

Aurangabad: A committee has been established to destroy 40,000 expired vaccines kept in the store of the health department of the Zilla Parishad (ZP). Meanwhile, there is a shortage of vaccines in the district. The department has no plans to order new vaccines at present. Due to this, the medical officers and staff of the primary health centers are concerned.

Corona infection is once again spreading rapidly in many countries including China, Japan, Britain, Brazil, Italy and America. However, the situation in India so far is encouraging. However, the central health department has predicted the possibility of a wave of corona in India by the end of January, and in this regard, the government has given instructions to the health department to emphasize the necessary measures.

The collector and chief executive officers have ordered increased vaccination and corona tests in the district. However, the health department has a shortage of corona vaccines. Citizens in rural and urban areas are currently not cooperating for vaccination. Hence, the health department is not placing order for new vaccine stock. At present, no corona patient has been found anywhere in the district. So there is no reason to panic, said Dr Sudhakar Shelke district health officer.