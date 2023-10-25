Shreeyash Engg College MBA student gets Rs 24 L package

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vishal Janardhan Barde, an MBA Finance second-year student of Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology has recently been selected ONGC, Mumbai.

He was selected as the Finance and Accounts Officer. Only eight MBA students from all over India were selected in this process, Vishal is one of them.

Chairman of Shreeyash Pratishthan Basavaraj Mangalore and Advaita Mangalore, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute Colonel Joy Daniel, College Principal Dr B M Patil and others congratulated the students.

The training and placement officer of the college claimed that this is the first time that an MBA student from Marathwada has got such a big package.