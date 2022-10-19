Aurangabad:

Silence is the solution to many problems. Silence serves to disconnect the ego from the self. There is no peace other than silence and it also increases knowledge and memory. Silence is the means of salvation from evil, said Rashtrasant Pulaksaragji Maharaj while speaking at the discourse organised at Blue Bell society on Tuesday. Acharyashri further said that restraint of speech makes the body and mind healthy. Speaking is an art and silence is a great art. Speech is sweet and silence is nectar. Always smile in silence. Devotees were present in large numbers.