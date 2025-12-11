Singing and instrumental competition for special children tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A singing and instrumental music competition has been organised at Vihang School for Special Children, run by the Savitribai Phule Mahila Ekatma Samaj Mandal on the occasion of World Disability Day. The event will be held on Saturday at 9 am at the Vihang School premises on Beed Bypass. District collector Deelip Swami will attend the programme and distribute prizes to the winners. Mumbai-based music composer Atul Arun Date will be present as a special guest. Organisers have appealed to citizens to attend the event in large numbers to encourage the talents of specially-abled students.