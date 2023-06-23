Single plot sold to three buyers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City Chowk police booked a man for selling a single plot to three different buyers for Rs 17.40 lakh in the past four years. The incident came to the fore at the second registrar's office between December 2020 and January 2023. The accused has been identified as Subhash Dattu Patil (N-7, C-2, Cidco).

According to the complaint lodged by Mukund Jagdale, he knew the accused Patil for many days. He wanted to sell his 70 guntas land at Morhira in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil. He purchased the land for Rs 5.40 lakh and made a registry with the joint registrar's office on December 18, 2020. However, before the 7/12 abstract was done, the accused sold 40 guntas of land from the 70 guntas to Shivaji Autade (Harsul) for Rs 6 lakh and the registry of the land was done at the second registrar office on August 12, 2022. Later, Patil sold the same land to Prakash Sukhdev Patil (Rathi Sansar, Pisadevi Road) on January 12, 2023 for Rs 6 lakh. The accused in all three transactions chose different joint registrar's offices. PSI Uddhav Hake is further investigating the case.