Sister, 2 others held for brutal murder of elder brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Resolving the sensational murder mystery which held in Makai Gate area, the Begumpura police, on Saturday, has arrested three persons including the younger sister of deceased Reena Rajesh Yadav (35), Ritesh Ramlal Mandle alias Yadav and Golu alias Mangesh Yevtikar (resident of Atok), on charge of killing Jagdish Fattelashkar (42, Lal Mandi in Begumpura) over the issue of hand loan.

Earlier, Jagdish’s family had alleged that Ritesh along with 7-8 others had slain the victim. The doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) also hinted of murder after going through multiple bruises on the body and damage of one leg and spinal cord. The police registered the case of murder and geared up for investigation. The suspects were held on Friday night from Akot (on Akola tehsil). Of which, the three have been arrested officially after being proven of their involvement. The police inquiry of other suspects has been intensified till Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the officers said that the case will be clear after tallying the chronology of happenings and the statements.

The fourth accused mentioned in the FIR, Lakhan, runs a money lending business in Akot. The police seized the scorpio jeep which was used to take Jagdish to an isolated place. It was owned by Lakhan.

As reported earlier, Jagdish had taken a hand loan of Rs 3 lakh from his younger sister. She was demanding money with 30 per cent interest or repaying Rs 10 lakh. Moreover, she was insisting to transfer the ancestral property situated in Begumpura. This had pushed Jagdish to undergo stress for a long time.