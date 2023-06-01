Six acquitted of rape charges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Protection of Children from sexual offenses (POCSO) Act special judge A S Khadse recently acquitted two teachers and four rickshaw drivers of the charges of raping a minor girl due to the lack of concrete evidence.

The two teachers and four rickshaw drivers were booked on the charge of raping a minor girl. The first teacher raped her by threatening to kill her parents while the other by giving her chocolate. The four rickshaw drivers raped her while leaving her home, as mentioned in the case.

In their defense, ADv Nilesh Ghanekar argued that in the first statement of the victim, the act of the teacher was not clear. Barring him, she has not said anything about the other accused. While lodging a complaint, she has not mentioned any kind of sexual activity. The accusations of rape were made in the supplementary statement. No concrete evidence was received in the medical report. The investigative officer has not produced the CCTV recording with the charge sheet.

The court observed that the evidence of the victim is not concrete and trustworthy and issued the aforesaid order. Adv Ghanekar was assisted by Adv P P Gunjkar, Adv Aditya Tidke, Adv K S Kahalekar, Adv R S Qazi and Adv Satvik Waghchaure.