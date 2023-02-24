Six applications for management council on Friday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2023 07:45 PM2023-02-24T19:45:02+5:302023-02-24T19:45:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Twelve candidates filed their applications for the 8 posts of management council of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada ...

Six applications for management council on Friday | Six applications for management council on Friday

Six applications for management council on Friday

Google NewsNext

Aurangabad: Twelve candidates filed their applications for the 8 posts of management council of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. This consists of six applications on Thursday and six applications on Friday. This consists of applications of Dr Meher Duttabhau Pathrikar and Basawaraj Vishwanath Mangrule from institute owners category, Dr Vikram Chandrakantrao Khillare and Dr Ravikaran Savant from teachers category, Yogita Ashokrao Hake-Patil and Prof Haridas Bhagwanrao Sonwanshi from graduate group filed their applications. Saturday is the last day to file the application.

Open in app
Tags :Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University