Six applications for management council on Friday

Aurangabad: Twelve candidates filed their applications for the 8 posts of management council of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. This consists of six applications on Thursday and six applications on Friday. This consists of applications of Dr Meher Duttabhau Pathrikar and Basawaraj Vishwanath Mangrule from institute owners category, Dr Vikram Chandrakantrao Khillare and Dr Ravikaran Savant from teachers category, Yogita Ashokrao Hake-Patil and Prof Haridas Bhagwanrao Sonwanshi from graduate group filed their applications. Saturday is the last day to file the application.