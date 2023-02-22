Six months imprisonment in cheque bounce case

Aurangabad: The judicial magistrate's first class (JMFC), S L Ramteke, has announced six months imprisonment to Kiran Gopichand Bharate in connection with a cheque-bounce case. The accused issued a cheque to repay the hand loan to the complainant, but it was dishonoured by the respective bank for want of adequate funds in his account.

The JMFC also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 17.85 lakh against the losses incurred by the complainant Jaiprakash Ramhari Devkar. Moreover, if the accused fails to pay the compensation in one month then he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one month, stated the order.

It so happened that the owner of Vyankatesh Jewellers, Devkar gave a hand loan of

Rs 10 lakh to his distant relative Kiran Barate to establish a jewellery shop. As repayment, the accused gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the complainant, but it was dishonoured due to the absence of the required funds in the bank account of the accused.

Hence Devkar issued a legal notice to Bharate. In response to this, the accused replied by refusing the allegation.

Hence the complainant through Adv Sachin Sarda appealed in the court for justice. After hearing the JMFC gave the above order. Adv Sachin Sarda and Adv Sawan Pawar represented the complainant.