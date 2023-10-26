Six months old’s little finger cut while cutting bandage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The little finger of a six-month-old boy admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital was cut by the nurse while cutting the bandage. The family members of the boy lodged a complaint with the Begumpura police station and the hospital administration demanding stern action against the concerned person.

The six-month-old baby Osman Rizwan Shaikh (Katkat Gate area) was admitted to the GMCH on October 13 due to ill health. He was diagnosed with Pneumonia and was being treated in the ward No. 24. On October 18, a nurse cut the little finger of his hand while cutting the bandage applied for administrating saline.

The father of the boy Rizwan said that such an incident should not happen with others. We should get the detached part of the little finger for conducting some religious rituals.

Medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade said the little finger was injured while applying the bandage. The concerned nurse was transferred to the other department and the necessary treatment was applied on the finger.