Skill development training important for the progress of the nation

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Skill development training is very important for the progress of the nation and it will lead to the progress of the industry, said Shriram Narayanan, managing director, Endress Hauser. He was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) project held in the city on Thursday. Munish Sharma, chairman of Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) presided over.

Explaining the importance of skill development training programs for the progress of the industry, Narayanan gave many examples from his own career. He said that students need vocational training from school life and all industries as well as educational institutions should come together for this. Sharma elaborated on the Sankalp project. He said that the project was implemented on a pilot basis at MAC. Three areas useful in the automotive industry were selected for this project. These include CNC programming and welding technology and robotics technology. An innovative concept of training of trainers was implemented under this section. About 75 trainees from Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra participated in this training.Director Ashish Garde, Arindam Lahari, Ravishankar Korgal, Jayant Padalkar and others were present.