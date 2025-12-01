Skoda Auto Volkswagen India opens voluntary retirement scheme for plant workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for workers at its Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plants following sustained discussions with the Union. The company emphasised that the scheme is fully voluntary and aimed at supporting employees exploring retirement or new career paths. According to sources, around 100 workers had initially shown interest, though only a limited number have opted in so far. SAVWIPL, which oversees six Volkswagen Group brands in India, employs about 2,000 workers across both plants. The company said 2025 has been a record year, with volumes rising 38 per cent, driven by models such as the Kylaq and Taigun, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

India plants evolve into key growth and export hubs

The Group has recently celebrated 25 years of operations in India and, last month, surpassed the two million mark in local vehicle production. The company has the capacity to produce 3,20,000 units across the two plants,