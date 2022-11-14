Smart City Bus seized by bank!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a bizarre incident, a private agency, representing a nationalised bank, seized one Smart City Bus, to recover the due loan instalments, at Harsul T-Point, on Monday morning.

It so happened that the city bus (bearing number MH20 EG 9556) was passing through Harsul T-point today morning. A team comprising five persons from the recovery agency stopped the bus. They climbed up and told the passengers onboard to get down from the bus. They were rude to the passengers. The driver and the conductor of the bus were unaware of the happening. When they inquired, the team told them that there is a loan on the bus and the repayment of loan instalments had not been done regularly. Hence, we are seizing the bus. The driver and conductor tried to convince them saying this was a Smart City bus and is a venture of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). But the recovery personnel were firm in their decision and told them that they have been given the same number to seize the vehicle.

The driver immediately informed his superiors in the Smart City (Bus Division). The officers also reached the spot immediately. They took the recovery team and bus to the Harsul Police Station. During the inquiry, the police found that the agency personnel were not having their identity cards. They confessed to having committed a mistake. They also submitted an apology in writing. Accordingly, the controversy came to an end, it is learnt.