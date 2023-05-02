Smart City gets extension till June 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Government has granted an extension of one year to all the Smart City Offices (SCO) in Maharashtra. As per the latest order, the SCOs have been asked to complete the proposed works under Smart City Mission by June 2024. This is the second extension of one year granted to our Smart City Development Corporation Limited (SCDCL).

The proposed development works which are underway included improvement in the Smart City Bus service, construction of Safari Park, Smart Bus Depot, Smart Schools, Smart Health, renovation of Sant Tukaram Natyagruh and construction of 63 roads. Earlier, the union Government had granted an extension till June 2023.

Moreover, the works like preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) relating to Climate Change, development of citizens-friendly footpaths, draft parking policy, river rejuvenation projects etc. These projects will be consuming time. Hence the extension till June 2024 will be a boon.

The union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued the letter duly signed by the Director (Smart Cities) Laal Chadama stating to complete the proposed works within the stipulated deadline.

The Smart Cities in Maharashtra are Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Our city was included in the Smart City Mission in 2016. It was approved to undertake development works of Rs 1000 crore during the five years tenure. The Central Government was to contribute Rs 500 crore; the State Government and the local self-government’s contribution was Rs 250 crore each. Ironically, even after seven years, the smart city works are still underway.