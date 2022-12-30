Smart City installs 450 loudspeakers to raise alarms

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has installed 450 loudspeakers in various corners of the city to help the police, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the ASCDCL administrations in maintaining law and order situation and traffic discipline in the city.

Earlier, the ASCDCL had installed 750 CCTV cameras under its Safe City project. These cameras help the police in keeping vigilance on the traffic movement; streamline the flow of traffic and seize the ratio of accidents.

Under the guidance of the ASCDCL chief executive officer Abhijeet Chaudhari, the deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi and project coordinator Syed Faiz Ali have started using P. A (public address) system. A total of 450 loudspeakers have been installed at 400 squares and circles under the Smart City Mission’s i-SCOPE project.

Through the P. A system, the ASCDCL, the AMC and the police administration, will educate, inform and guide the citizens in maintaining law and order; traffic discipline, keeping the city green and clean; alerts on disaster management etc. The system

will help convey the message of these three administrations to the citizens immediately. The speakers will also be sharing weather forecasts, pollution levels, emergency situation in the city, etc.