Smooth distribution of B-forms in Uddhav Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While distributing nomination forms for the municipal corporation elections, the Uddhav Sena carried out the process peacefully compared to other parties. Many aspirants did not receive party tickets, yet they submitted their nominations as independents without expressing anger at the party office. Instead of publicly announcing the candidate list, the party gave B-forms directly to selected candidates and instructed them to submit their nominations. Upon learning this, other interested candidates submitted their nominations independently without creating any disturbance.