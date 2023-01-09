Social acceptance necessary for media’s survival in competition: Rajendra Darda

Aurangabad:

“Social acceptance is necessary for media than just political power. The media which have social acceptance only survive in the competition. Competing with technology through hard work, we will overcome the coming challenges,” said Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers.

He was interacting with Lokmat staff members in a programme organised at the auditorium of Lokmat Bhavan on Monday morning as part of the 41st-anniversary celebration of the Aurangabad edition of Lokmat.

The anniversary was celebrated with enthusiasm in the presence of Rajendra Darda and Executive Director (Editorial) Karan Darda.

Earlier, the portrait of the founder of Lokmat and veteran freedom fighter late Jawaharlal Darda was garlanded and homage was paid to him. After lighting the traditional lamps, a cake was cut.

Elaborating on the journey of Lokmat since 1982, he got emotional. He said that the Aurangabad edition of Lokmat was launched in a very adverse situation.

“With novel experiments, modern technology and the support of the staff, Lokmat continues its winning streak,” he said.

Giving a piece of advice to the employees, Rajendra Darda said all should always keep in mind that the real owner of the newspaper is the ‘reader.’

Rajendra Darda also shared the background behind selecting the title of the newspaper ‘Lokmat.’ He also mentioned the contribution of the late Baba Dalvi and the late S L Deshmukh.

Darda drew attention towards excellent work being done in the Lokmat Helpline by Wing Commander T R Jadhav along with his colleagues, even at the age of 84.

While talking about how new experiments were done in Lokmat with the pace of time, he said that the majority of the employees working in Lokmat have a rural and ordinary family background.

Karan Darda also expressed his thoughts and greeted all the staff members. While delivering an introductory speech, Editor of Lokmat Nandkishor Patil said that today is the day of revolution.

“Rajendra Darda completed his education in London and came to backward Marathwada to run Lokmat newspaper than to settle in metro cities. This is a really revolutionary thing,” he added.

Tanuja Bhalerao conducted the proceedings while editor Chakradhar Dalvi proposed a vote of thanks.