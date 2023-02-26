Social organizations donating free food to patients

-Food is being provided to relatives and patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A private hospital may provide unaffordable treatment for many patients, but at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), patients receive free treatment and even food during their treatment. According to reports, the hospital admits 1,700 to 1,800 patients, even though the sanctioned number of beds is 1,177.

Many organizations and institutions have stepped up to donate food to the hospital, ensuring that patients and their relatives are fed. Sri Jagrut Hanuman Trust provides breakfast, while Sumit Vaishnav Mitra Mandal conducts food donation on the last Saturday of every month. Sakal Jain Samaj and Jain Alert Group donate lunch daily, and Helping Hand organisation donates food six days a month.

In the evening, Tanwani Mitra Mandal provides two meals to the relatives of patients. Additionally, various other institutions, organizations, and individuals also donate food. The daily OPD at the GMCH sees over 1,000 patients coming for various ailments from colds and coughs to serious diseases.

The donations have been ongoing for several years, with Sakal Jain Samaj and Jain Alert Group donating food for eight years, and Shri Jagurt Hanuman Trust for ten years. Tanwani Mitra Mandal has been providing food since 1998. The volunteers behind the donations express that the greatest joy is in donating food and helping those in need.