Songs awakened the feeling of patriotism

Marathwada Muktisangram Din in excitement in ZP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram, chief executive officer and administrator Vikas Meena hoisted the flag in the premises of Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Sunday. After that Marathwada Mukti Sangram and patriotic songs performed by the school students thrilled the audience. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 'Swachhata Hi Seva' activity is being implemented from September 15 to October 2. During this period, various activities regarding water and sanitation have been organized. In this regard, the employees were given oath after hoisting the flag. On this occasion, the poster of 'Cleanliness Is service' was released. Shaheer Suresh Jadhav performed Powada. Additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, DRDA director Ashok Shirse, Deputy CEO Sudarshan Tupe, Suvarna Jadhav and others were present.