SP-level transfers affect city police setup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a development impacting the city’s policing structure, the state government has ordered key transfers at the superintendent of police level under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Neelabh Rohan, who was serving as superintendent of police with the anti-terrorism squad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been transferred to Hingoli as SP. Taking charge of the ATS unit in the city will be Khanderao Appa Dharane, who was awaiting posting. The reshuffle is expected to influence ongoing and future security-related operations in the city.