Speculation rife over Sandeep Patil’s name for CP’s post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya is retiring on May 31. He is the first IPS officer to retire from the post of city’s commissioner of police. On the other hand, speculation is rife over different names for the next CP.

There was a discussion among seniors about the name of the temporary charge to be given to Anti-Naxal Operation squad head Sandeep Patil until the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. It is also speculated that some big political leaders from the city are lobbying in Mumbai for an IPS officer of Pune for the CP’s post.

A programme was held at Rukhmini Hall of MGM at 3.30 pm on Thursday on the eve of his retirement.

In informal talks with media persons today, he shared his experiences about the city. CP Manoj Lohiya said that the city is certainly heading towards development.

He hoped that the face of the city would be changed in the next five years considering the decisions being taken on the administrative level. “After taking charge of the city, it was decided to streamline traffic of the city. Efforts were made in the beginning. However, I could not succeed in it as there were no alternative roads,” he lamented.

Box

According to experts, a new CP cannot be appointed until there is political stability in view of the model code of conduction and the Lok Sabha election counting result on June 4. There is a political dispute in between. So, the charge of the post will be given to a senior and experienced officer tentatively. The name of Sandeep Patil is in discussions. Some of the police officers said that he (Patil) may be appointed full-time later. Talking to this newspaper, Patil said that he had not received any letter or message to hold the charge of the post.

Box

The name of a top officer of Vidarbha is also being discussed for this post. A meeting of the Chief Minister and Home Minister was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, it is learnt from political circles that politicians of the ruling party of the city are lobbying for an officer working in Pune.