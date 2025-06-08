Speeding truck crashes into cattle shed in Harsul

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding truck rammed into a cattle shed near the garbage depot in Harsul around 4 am on Sunday, killing two goats and injuring a buffalo and another goat. The accident occurred after the truck broke through a hotel’s compound wall, causing significant property loss.

According to the police, the vehicle (DD-01-U-9956) was en route from Sawangi to the city when the driver lost control and crashed through the under-renovation hotel premises before slamming into the nearby cattle shed. Owner Gaurav Autade said, “Our family was about to enter the shed minutes later. We escaped death by sheer luck. The loss is heavy and painful.” Local resident Yogesh Pahadiya helped rush the injured animals for treatment.

Harsul police have booked driver Yogesh Pagare, a resident of Wadigodri in Jalna district, for negligent driving.

Photo caption:

The truck that broke through the hotel wall and crashed into a cattle shed in Harsul.