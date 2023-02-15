Spelling Bee at Maha Public School

the prestigious National Spelling Bee 2023 aiming to inculcate the love for

English learning and assess the listening and speaking proficiency in students.

Participants from classes 3-8 from ten schools across Maharashtra participated.

Ex-additional collector and president of the institution

Ashok Mundhe was the chief guest. Trustee and co-founder Nilakshi Ghuge,

director and principal Dr S V John, headmistress Sindhu John, office

administrator Avanti Bade were present. The competition comprised of three

rounds separately for the primary section and middle and senior section

categorised with simple, moderate and extremely difficult words.

MPS, Podar International School and River Dale Public School

won the title National Best Speller 2023. Mementos, certificates and cash

prizes were awarded to winners. The Ever Rolling Trophy was bagged by MPS.

Sweety Salkotia hosted the event. Sweety Minz (primary section) and Anupama

Tresa Louis were the pronouncers for the middle and senior section.