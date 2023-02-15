Spelling Bee at Maha Public School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2023 07:50 PM 2023-02-15T19:50:02+5:30 2023-02-15T19:50:02+5:30
the prestigious National Spelling Bee 2023 aiming to inculcate the love for
English learning and assess the listening and speaking proficiency in students.
Participants from classes 3-8 from ten schools across Maharashtra participated.
Ex-additional collector and president of the institution
Ashok Mundhe was the chief guest. Trustee and co-founder Nilakshi Ghuge,
director and principal Dr S V John, headmistress Sindhu John, office
administrator Avanti Bade were present. The competition comprised of three
rounds separately for the primary section and middle and senior section
categorised with simple, moderate and extremely difficult words.
MPS, Podar International School and River Dale Public School
won the title National Best Speller 2023. Mementos, certificates and cash
prizes were awarded to winners. The Ever Rolling Trophy was bagged by MPS.
Sweety Salkotia hosted the event. Sweety Minz (primary section) and Anupama
Tresa Louis were the pronouncers for the middle and senior section.Open in app