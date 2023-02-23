SPI to hire subject experts

Aurangabad: The Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) will conduct interviews of subject experts on February 28 to coach aspirants of civil services.

The selected experts in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English, History, Political Science and Geography will be appointed on a clock-hour basis (CHB). They will be paid an honorarium on a number of lecture basis.

Under the selection process, the subject experts will also have to give a demo before the youths who are preparing for UPSC and NDA preliminary examinations. SPI director Major (retd) S Firasat said that the subject experts can appear for the interviews at SPI, N-12, Cidco on February 28.