Spiritual leader Shantigiri Maharaj announces candidature for Nashik LS constituency

Bhakt parivar to support candidates with good character in various Lok Sabha constituencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned spiritual leader, Mahamandaleshwar Shantigiri Maharaj, has made a significant announcement regarding his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a press conference held on Sunday, Maharaj declared that he will be contesting from the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, following the persistent requests of devotee families associated with Jai Babaji Bhakt Parivar.

Emphasizing the importance of character in politics, Maharaj stated that the Jai Babaji Bhakt Parivar will extend support to candidates with good moral values in nine Lok Sabha constituencies, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Dindori, Shirdi, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

Maharaj said that he believes that individuals of integrity should actively engage in politics, a stance that has garnered support from his devotees. Encouraged by their overwhelming response, I decided to contest the election from Nashik, a constituency known for hosting the Kumbh Mela.

When questioned about seeking nomination from established political parties or forming his own party, Maharaj explained that devotees specifically requested that prominent parties nominate them. However, due to the time-consuming nature of the process, he opted to run as an independent candidate without relying on any party endorsement.

Addressing speculations about his announcement being a tactic to exert pressure on political parties, Maharaj clarified that his aim is not to pressure anyone. Rather, he strives to ensure that politics attracts individuals of high moral standing. In attendance at the press conference was Rajendra Pawar from the Jai babaji Bhakt Parivar.

Training camp held for devotees

In conjunction with the elections, a training camp was organized by the Jai Babaji Bhakt parivar to equip district devotees for political engagement. The camp, held at the Sant Eknath Rang Mandir in the city, featured guidance from Shantigiri Maharaj himself.