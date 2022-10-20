ST affected due to rising number of private vehicles

Urban commuters decrease, rural network will be strengthened: Shekhar Channe

Aurangabad:

Due to the increase in the number of private vehicles, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is getting hit. On the one hand, the number of passengers in the city has decreased. But on the other hand, there is a good response from rural areas. Therefore, the network will be strengthened in rural areas, said MSRTC vice president and managing director Shekhar Channe.

Channe held a meeting of Aurangabad division at divisional controller office on Thursday. A discussion was held regarding the income of the Aurangabad division and the difficulties of the officers and employees. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Channe said, the income of ST has been affected to some extent. Measures are being taken to increase the number of passengers. While the number of passengers in the city has decreased, there is still a demand for buses from rural areas, which is a positive side. Benefit of the scheme launched for senior citizens above 75 years is being taken on a large scale. To bring the corporation out from the loss, the number of buses will be increased in rural areas and student transport service will be started.

Inspection of charging stations

A charging station for e-buses has been set up in the premises of the divisional controller office. This charging station was inspected by Shekhar Channe. He took information about the e-charging points.