ST ticket fares reduced; private travels yet to follow

Only two passengers complained about excess charging of fares

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has revoked the ticket price hike from November 1. However, ticket prices for private travels on many routes are still the same. Therefore, the passengers traveling back after the Diwali have to shell out more money for their return journey.

During the peak season of Diwali, there was an outcry that private bus operators were charging arbitrary fares from passengers. Therefore, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had fixed the maximum fare for private buses. These maximum fares were fixed only for October 21 to 31. But despite the deadline coming to an end, many travel companies have not revoked their ticket prices. More fares are being charged on many routes.

Preference to ST bus

The ST corporation had hiked the fare during Diwali period i.e. from October 21 to 31. The tickets fares were regularized from November 1. Many passengers have preferred travelling by ST buses as they are finding it more economical, said the officials.

Notice to refund excess fares

Two passengers have complained about the excessive fares being charged by the travel operators. Accordingly, the concerned travel operators have been instructed to refund the excess amount to the passengers, said Sanjay Metrewar, RTO.

Ticket rates of private travels:

Route- Maximum Fare- Current Fare

Aurangabad-Mumbai - Rs 1800 - Rs 800 to 1500

Aurangabad-Nagpur - Rs 2400 - Rs 800 to 2500

Aurangabad-Chandrapur - Rs 2900 - Rs 999 to 1530

Aurangabad-Solapur - Rs 1500 - Rs 800 to 1400

Aurangabad-Latur - Rs 1300 - Rs 500 to 1200

Aurangabad-Pune- Rs 1200 - Rs 900 to 1500