State approves Rs 72 cr aid under Clean India Mission 2.0

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) seems to be inching towards achieving the dream of securing a ‘Numero Uno position in Swacch Bharat Abhiyan as the state government’s high-powered committee has granted in-principle approval to aid of Rs 72.50 crore in the first phase to implement Clean India Mission 2.0. The municipal corporation has demanded an aid of Rs 148 crore to implement the cleanliness drive.

The CSMC deputy commissioner and head of solid waste management Somnath Jadhav confirmed the in-principle approval by the state government to Rs 72.50 crore, out of Rs 148.71 crore, recently. “The state government has appointed two project management consultants (PMCs) for it and we will submit the report details through these PMCs only. The high-power committee has approved the proposal of utilising Rs 72.50 crore for disposing of the old garbage through bio-mining, installing modern toilets and buying sweeping machines to clean the roads.

He said, “The first phase approval includes expenditure of Rs 66 crore to dispose of 12 lakh metric tones (MT) of old garbage through scientific methods. It includes 10 lakh MT of garbage at Naregaon; 55,000 MT at Padegaon; 35,000 MT at Chikalthana; 25,000 MT at Harsul and 20,000 MT at Kanchanwadi. We have been permitted to process 10 lakh metric tones of garbage, while the remaining stock of 2 lakh MT will be done through CSMC funds.”

Toilets at 10 locations

Jadhav said, “Ten toilets will be built in different corners of the city by spending Rs 5 crore. Besides, three sweeping machines will be bought spending Rs 1.5 crore. The state government has granted permission to them.”

CSMC contribution of Rs 24 crore

Under the Clean India Mission 2.0, the CSMC will implement the above three projects

from the sanctioned fund of Rs 72.50 crore. However, the CSMC will have to contribute a 30 per cent share (Rs 24.16 crore) in the project. Hence the civic administration will have to make a provision for the same in the annual budget, said Jadhav.