State excise raids three dhabas

- The courts in Aurangabad and Phulambri fined them of Rs 88,000.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The two squads of the state excise department squad have raided three dhabas and held the owners and 22 persons consuming alcohol illegally in these foodjoints. When produced in the local courts in Aurangabad and Phulambri tehsils, they were fined of Rs 88,000. It may be noted that the whole action right from raiding the dhabas to announcement of punishment was completed in 16 hours.

The department’s flying squad headed by inspector Vijay Rokade raided Hotel Green Chillie on Jalna Road and registered case against 18 customers and dhaba-owner Ravi Raghunath Navpute under Maharashtra Prohibition Act. The action was taken on September 21 night. The department filed the chargesheet and produced all of them in the court on the second day. The court slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the dhaba-owner and Rs 500 each upon 18 customers. The total amount of fine imposed on them is Rs 34,000, said Rokade.

In another case, the squad of inspector Narayan Dahake raided Hotel Shivkanya and Hotel Shravani on Sawangi Bypass Road on September 21 night. The dhaba-owners Datta Sonawane and Shubham Bali along with four consumers were booked for violation. The dhaba-owner was held for providing space to drink liquor without having license. They were produced before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in Phulambri on September 23. The court slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on dhaba-owner Datta and Shubham, while Rs 1,000 each has been fined on four consumers.

The action was taken under the supervision of superintendent Santosh Zhagde by the inspectors Vijay Rokde and Narayan Dahake and their teams comprising R K Gurav, G B Ingle, B R Waghmode, A G Shendarkar, Pravin Puri, Amit Navgire, Amol Annadate, Kishore Sundarde and others.