State grant Rs 3 crore aid for development of Temples and Aurangabad Caves

Aurangabad:

The state government under its tourism development scheme has allocated a fund of Rs 3 crore for the development and beautification of heritage temples situated in and around the city and the Aurangabad Caves.

The funds will be utilised on 11 different works. They include building a protection wall, fixing paver blocks, constructing Bhakt Niwas and beautifying the vicinity of Harsidhi Devi Mandir (Harsul). Construction of cement road, fixing paver blocks, tree plantation and beautification of Hanuman Tekdi; Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Mandir; Gogababa Mandir and Jain Mandir (Kachner). Construction of pathways and Bhakt Niwas in the vicinity of Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Mandir Daulatabad and Aurangabad Caves (apart from other development works near Cave No.7). The construction of a pathway on the road leading to Panchakki has been okayed.

It may be noted that the MLA Pradeep Jaiswal pursued with the state government and brought the funds. Hence the Nipat Niranjan Trust felicitated the MLA for his contribution. Former corporator and Trust president Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, secretary Vinayak Pande, former corporator Sachin Khaire, Dayaram Basaiyye, Premraj Dongre, Phulchand Salampure, Suresh Pawar, Vilas Sambhare and Sandesh Wagh were present on the occasion.