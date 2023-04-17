State to develop Jan Suvidha Kendras at 23 heritage sites in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for visitors as the State's Department of Archaeology (DoA) will be developing centres providing tourist-friendly facilities or Jan Suvidha Kendras (JSK) at selected heritage places and sites in the Marathawada region, soon.

The assistant director (DoA) Amol Gote confirmed that there are 387 monuments in Maharashtra (which are in the custodianship of DoA), and the JSKs will be developed at 75 selected monuments.

“The assistant directorate comprises of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division and Nanded Division. There are 185 monuments in our region (these two divisions), out of which, the JSKs will be developed at 23 monuments. This includes 13 from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division (comprising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad), Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv (erstwhile Osmanabad) districts) and 10 from Nanded Division (Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Latur districts)."

Features of JSK

"The state has granted administrative approval to the proposal of JSKs before March-end. The JSKs will be operated and maintained by the reputed NGO, Sulabh International. The official formalities in this regard are nearing completion. Each JSK or public facilitation centre (PFC) will comprise toilets, bathrooms, a refreshment centre, drinking water, a Hirakani cum Infant Care Centre, and other tourist facilities under one roof at each of the above sites. The construction works will be starting soon," confirmed Amol Gote.

Inspiration from ASI

A few years ago, the Central Government mooted the proposal of upgrading tourist-friendly facilities at all iconic monuments in the country. An expert agency WAPCOS Limited was appointed to materialise the centres built at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara and Daulatabad Fort (in the custodian of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle). The facilities at the centre include a ticket counter, publication house, cafeteria, drinking water, toilets and bathroom.

JSK at monuments (from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division)

Antur Fort - Kannad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

Vetalwadi Fort - Soyegaon (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

Bani Begum Baugh - Khuldabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

Sunehri Mahal - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dharoor Fort - Dharoor (Beed)

Kedareshwar Mandir - Dharmapuri (Beed)

Khandeshwari Mandir - Beed

Paranda Fort - Paranda (Beed)

Naldurg Fort - Dharashiv

Dharashiv Caves - Dharashiv

Ter Temple Complex - Ter (Dharashiv)

Mahalaxmi Mandir - Jagji (Dharashiv) and

Mahadev Temple - Mankeshwar (Dharashiv)

JSK at monuments ( from Nanded Division)

Qandar Fort - Qandar (Nanded)

Mahur Fort - Mahur (Nanded)

Matruteerth Tank - Mahur (Nanded)

Hattikhana - Mahur (Nanded)

Sidheshwar Temple and Parvati Temple - Degloor (Nanded)

Udgir Fort - Udgir (Latur)

Bagh-e-Hissam - Udgir (Latur)

Ausa Fort - Ausa (Latur)

Gokuleshwar Temple - Chaarthana (Parbhani) and

Gupteshwar Temple - Dharasur (Parbhani).