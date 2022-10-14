Statement to Bhumre regarding various demands

Aurangabad:

Three bridges are being constructed on the Beed Bypass road. The condition of the roads on both the sides of the bridges is in a dilapidated state. The citizens of the Satara-Deolai area are suffering from neck and back pain issues. The residents of Satara have raised the issue with guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre several times. A statement of demands was submitted to the minister on Friday. The statement said that there is a need to remove the tin sheds under the Sangramnagar bridge and start the traffic. The municipal corporation should construct parking lots for vehicles. The potholes on the road should also be filled to avoid inconvenience to the citizens.