Stepping Stones Jungle Book comes to life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School celebrated its Annual Day for Grades 3 to 5 with immense enthusiasm. The enchanting theme 'The Jungle Book' came alive through colourful costumes, expressive performances, and lively choreography. Each performance was a delightful blend of storytelling and dance, reflecting the students' talent and discipline.

The presence of chief guest CA Soham Kotak and guest of honour Pallavi Narwade added inspiration to the occasion. The event was graced by managing director Insiyyah Rahim, executive director Naseem Rahim, and principal Sandeep Malu. Parents thoroughly enjoyed the spectacular presentations and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the teachers' tireless efforts and the school's commitment to nurturing creativity.