Strategy for IT, defense, pharma and drone industry

Review by guardian secretary: Efforts for employment, investment in five years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investment in information and technology, defense, pharma and drone industry should increase in the industrial estates of the district in the next five years. For this, a five-year strategy of the district is being decided in collaboration with NITI Aayog and World Bank, said Dr Harshdeep Kamble, guardian secretary of the district and principal secretary of industries department on Friday.

Kamble was in the city on Friday. He visited the Bidkin industrial area and reviewed works of the industrial organizations. In a meeting, Kamble said that by 2047, the work of defining this strategy had begun in the interim. But the government has introduced a five year limit model. The district administration has undertaken the task of preparing a report considering the available resources, industry, manpower, communication, tourism and growing population in each district. This plan has to be submitted by November 30. A new framework will be made for this. Urban and rural population, strengths of the district, employment growth along with means of communication will be considered in the framework.

Focus on transport, tourism

Two tourist places in the district are on the world map. Transportation facilities have increased in terms of tourism. It has the facility of two international airports at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Shirdi and Samruddhi expressway. DMIC’s Bidkin industrial belt has a large amount of space available for investment. It will be considered while planning the strategy.

Creating skilled manpower

Keeping in view that investment in industries will increase in future, skilled manpower required for all sectors should be available here. For this, what will be the planning thought for the next five years. It will be estimated in the plan, said Kamble.